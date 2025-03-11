Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $531.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.42 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.69.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

