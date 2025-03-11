Channing Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 670,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 4.8 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -28.66%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

