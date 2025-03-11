Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $171,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Chubb by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 2.3 %

CB stock opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

