Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.36 and traded as low as C$10.62. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$10.92, with a volume of 43,185 shares trading hands.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.
