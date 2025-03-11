Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.36 and traded as low as C$10.62. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$10.92, with a volume of 43,185 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22. The stock has a market cap of C$196.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.

