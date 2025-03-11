CI&T (CINT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect CI&T to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $646.68 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T Price Performance

NYSE:CINT opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get CI&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.37.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.