Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 1,313 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

