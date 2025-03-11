Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $372.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.57 and a 200 day moving average of $401.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

