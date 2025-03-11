Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $11.08 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 112.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $333.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.88 and a 12 month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.