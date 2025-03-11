Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $20.20 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 52,520.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,392,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $369.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.59 and its 200-day moving average is $373.31. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.