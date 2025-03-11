Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Crocs by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Crocs by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Crocs by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 26,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Crocs Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

