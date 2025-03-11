Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,075 Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innodata by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innodata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Innodata Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Innodata

In other Innodata news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $12,672,438.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $799,654.80. The trade was a 94.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,200. This represents a 44.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,634 shares of company stock worth $22,639,902. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.