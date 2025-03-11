Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $338,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $372.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.