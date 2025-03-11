Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,037 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

