Clare Market Investments LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3,714.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 114.2% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 31.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 154,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after acquiring an additional 37,285 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage stock opened at $313.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.60. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.23.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

