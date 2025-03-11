Claris Advisors LLC MO Buys 121,045 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,421,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 68,774 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,212,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after acquiring an additional 92,723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,146,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after purchasing an additional 335,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,035,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,329 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.