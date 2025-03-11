Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.15. 283,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.97.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.4312 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
