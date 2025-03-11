Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.15. 283,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.4312 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

About Clearway Energy

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This represents a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

