Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,807 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $132,405,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

CL stock opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

