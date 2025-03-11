Colleen Tupper Sells 1,949 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,850. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $933.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175,892 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,532.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter.

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

