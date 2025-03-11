Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $163.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Commercial Vehicle Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

