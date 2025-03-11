Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.