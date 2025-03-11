Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE SID opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.
