Comparing TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) and QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL)

TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) and QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TNF Pharmaceuticals and QuidelOrtho, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 QuidelOrtho 0 3 3 0 2.50

QuidelOrtho has a consensus price target of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.37%. Given QuidelOrtho’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuidelOrtho is more favorable than TNF Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.6% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of QuidelOrtho shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of QuidelOrtho shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and QuidelOrtho’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.71% -84.27% QuidelOrtho -72.84% 3.78% 1.80%

Volatility and Risk

TNF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuidelOrtho has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and QuidelOrtho”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.00 million N/A N/A QuidelOrtho $2.78 billion 0.94 -$2.03 billion ($30.28) -1.28

TNF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuidelOrtho.

Summary

QuidelOrtho beats TNF Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve the growing CBD market, which includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not regulated as drugs. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2024. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions. The Transfusion Medicine business unit offers immunohematology instruments and tests used for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions; and donor screening instruments and tests used for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The Point-of-Care business unit provides instruments and tests to provide rapid results across a continuum of point-of-care settings. The Molecular Diagnostics business unit offers polymerase chain reaction thermocyclers; amplification systems; and sample-to-result molecular instruments and tests for syndromic infectious disease diagnostics. The company sells its products directly to end users through a direct sales force; and through a network of distributors for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, wellness screening centers, blood banks, and donor centers, as well as for individual, non-professional, and over-the-counter use. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

