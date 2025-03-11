Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.88. Conifer shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,495 shares traded.

Conifer Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian J. Roney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,464. The trade was a 19.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conifer

Conifer Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Articles

