Contrasting Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Millrose Properties and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust -89.07% 4.72% 1.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millrose Properties and Claros Mortgage Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties $434.01 million 8.09 N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $97.78 million 4.48 $6.03 million ($1.59) -1.98

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Claros Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Millrose Properties.

89.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Millrose Properties and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 0 0 1 4.00 Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83

Millrose Properties presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $4.31, suggesting a potential upside of 37.12%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Millrose Properties.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Millrose Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

