Cooke & Bieler LP Has $56.39 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,542,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $56,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 363,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 227,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 835,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 359,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $17,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $193,276.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,970.20. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,730. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,571 shares of company stock worth $1,473,876. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AESI. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

