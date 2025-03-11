Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 899,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,095 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $71,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 489,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,931,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 373,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,570.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 242,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark
In other American Woodmark news, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $100,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,252.67. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $474,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
American Woodmark Stock Performance
American Woodmark stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $106.57.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million.
About American Woodmark
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
