Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,080,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,332,000 after buying an additional 1,090,841 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $17,762,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

