Cornerstone Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:F opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

