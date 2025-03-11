Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.27 billion, a PE ratio of 150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.28.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.