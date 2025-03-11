Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $866.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $949.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $370.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,014.26.

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

