Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

