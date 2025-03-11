Costain Group (LON:COST) Releases Earnings Results

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Costain Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

Costain Group Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 112 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £299.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.50 ($1.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

