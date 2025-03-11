Costain Group (LON:COST) Releases Earnings Results

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Costain Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.56%.
Costain Group Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 112 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £299.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.50 ($1.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Costain Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Costain Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Don’t Write Off This Asset Champ Yet
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 ETFs Poised to Spring Ahead in the Second Quarter
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Stocks With Sky-High Buyback Yields Over the Last 12 Months
Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.