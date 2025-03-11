Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. Crown has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Crown by 156.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

