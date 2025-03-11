Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $67.47.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.