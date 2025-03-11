CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 28.56%.

Shares of CURI stock remained flat at $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 295,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,734. The company has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

In other CuriosityStream news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 17,877 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $30,033.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,914.08. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

