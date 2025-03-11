Cushing Capital Partners LLC Invests $767,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.10.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $267.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

