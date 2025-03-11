Cushing Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.