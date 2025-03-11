Cushing Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

