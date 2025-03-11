Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,975 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,730,000 after purchasing an additional 976,823 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $208,843,000 after purchasing an additional 844,217 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

