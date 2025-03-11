Dearborn Partners LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $961,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,334. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,646 shares of company stock worth $16,515,469. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KO opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

