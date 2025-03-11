Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 918 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $266.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.10.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

