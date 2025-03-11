Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

