Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Increased by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock valued at $100,414,453 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of DELL opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

