DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.80-14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6-13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.90 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.800-14.400 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $178.21 and a 52 week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

