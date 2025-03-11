DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $211.02, but opened at $206.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $201.54, with a volume of 1,248,631 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,928 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.