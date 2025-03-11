Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – March 11th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks represent shares in companies that produce, distribute, or manage content through digital platforms such as social media, streaming services, and online advertising networks. These companies are heavily influenced by technological trends and shifts in consumer behavior in the digital space, making their performance closely tied to the evolution of digital communication and media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.24. 16,317,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,688,197. The company has a market cap of $328.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.36.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $437.39. 888,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,862. Adobe has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.74.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

