Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFGX. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,179,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after purchasing an additional 665,844 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,122,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.0177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

