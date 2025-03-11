Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,498,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,093 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 47.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $259,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

