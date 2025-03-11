Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.