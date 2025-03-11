Docebo (DCBO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2025 – Docebo was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2025 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Docebo was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/28/2025 – Docebo was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/4/2025 – Docebo was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Docebo Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of DCBO opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $896.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Docebo by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

