Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

DOM stock traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 282.40 ($3.64). The company had a trading volume of 45,158,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 270.40 ($3.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.80 ($4.84). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.50.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 20.40 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in five markets under long term agreements with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.